Russians highly appreciate the invention of the Sputnik V vaccine, write “News“.

This was announced by the general director of VTsIOM, Valery Fedorov, during a conversation with the newspaper’s correspondents.

According to him, the creation of a vaccine has no alternative came out on top according to the results of a survey concerning Russian science, which was conducted the day before by representatives of the center.

The sociologist noted that a significant part of the population is not in a hurry to get vaccinated yet. However, all respondents who expressed a desire to be vaccinated trust domestic, not foreign vaccines.

According to Fedorov, the ongoing “informational vaccine war” also does not add confidence to foreign drugs.

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Grushko said that representatives of European countries have also become more often interested in the Russian vaccine against COVID-19.