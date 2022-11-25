Most Russians trust Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is evidenced by the results of a survey by the All-Russian Center for the Study of Public Opinion (VCIOM), published on Friday, November 25th.

According to the results of the survey, 78.7% of respondents trust the head of state. The level of confidence of Russians in Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is 62%.

Putin’s activity is approved by 75% of respondents, Mishustin’s activity – by 52.8%, the country’s government – by 49.1%.

VTsIOM conducted the survey from 14 to 20 November. It was attended by 1.6 thousand Russians over the age of 18.

According to a poll by the Public Opinion Foundation published in November, 76% of Russian citizens trust the Russian leader. The majority of respondents (77%) believe that Putin is doing a good job in his post.

Prior to this, in May, a survey conducted by the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) showed that the rating of Russians’ trust in Putin exceeded 81%, and the level of approval of his activities was 78.4%. At the same time, 52.3% of people approve of the activities of the Russian government, 52.5% of respondents have a positive attitude towards the work of the Prime Minister of the country, and 63.8% trust him.

On May 27, Petr Kiryan, head of the laboratory for social research at the Institute of Regional Problems, did not rule out that the rating of public confidence in the head of state would continue to grow.