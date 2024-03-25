The global mobility community returns to Turin on the occasion of VTM – Vehicle & Transportation Innovation Meetings, the fourth edition of the only international business convention in Italy dedicated to the future and innovation of the automotive and transport sectors, which will be held in Turin on 26 and March 27.

VTM, promoted by the Piedmont Region and the Turin Chamber of Commerce and organized by abe in collaboration with Ceipiemonte and ICE Agenzia, changes location this year and moves to Lingotto Fiere-Pavilion 1, a larger space to respond to the growth of the event which in a short time has established itself among the most authoritative events in business in the sector.

A strategic place

But why Turin? Piedmont and its capital I am the beating heart of the Italian automotive industry and of European automotive and mobility transport technology. Suffice it to say, the latter Observatory on Italian automotive components and mobility services 2023, published by the Turin Chamber of Commerce and ANFIA, registered in Piedmont728 businesses (33.5% of the Italian total), confirming us as the first Italian region for the number of companies active in the automotive components sector. L'Observatory also found that the turnover generated by Piedmontese automotive components alone (€19.2 billion, 34% of the Italian total) grew in 2022 +5.8% compared to 2021 and highlighted the strong propensity to export: 81.6% of Piedmontese companies sells abroad against 80% of the rest of Italy.

The participants

This is why 230 buyers and decision makers representing 90 important key companies in the mobility sector will be present at the VTM – Vehicle & Transportation Innovation Meetings. Furthermore, 235 suppliers from all over the world will be present, of which 90 are from Piedmont. More are expected during the convention 4,000 B2B meetings, a number destined to increase during the days of the event.

The event is not just limited to business but also represents a dynamic platform for comparing skills, the most relevant and current innovations and issues in the sector, such as artificial intelligence and autonomous driving, connectivity and cybersecurity, electrification and alternative propulsion systems such as hydrogen, and new solutions for mobility and advanced manufacturing.

The future of mobility

The inaugural conference, which will be held on March 26, will be dedicated to scenarios and interventions to outline the future of mobility. A moment of discussion on the challenges and opportunities of the automotive industry. Here Bain & Company Italia will present a scenario of the industry outlining the challenges and the opportunities arising from decarbonisation, by the new geopolitical balances and possible strategic developments for the automotive industry. Autotech Venture will discuss the main technological areas of interest for large investment companies. Finally, Stellantis will present a roadmap on sustainable mobility, followed by a panel discussion in which Accenture, Dumarey Group, FEV Europe, Texa, Vishay and Hyundai Mobis will participate. Subsequently, issues related to artificial intelligence and connectivity will be addressed, with the participation of ART, Blue Engineering and CSI.