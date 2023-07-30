Natalia stops the car in front of a sidewalk to pick up a passenger at two in the morning. She has been working since 6:00 p.m. and still has four hours of workday left. She drives 12 hours a day through the Community of Madrid, sometimes at night and other times during the day, depending on how she takes turns with her car partner, to whom she has to deliver the vehicle with a full tank of gasoline to the finish your hours. And she only rests one day. She is the driver of a VTC (Transport Vehicle with Driver) of the multinational Uber, leader in the sector in Spain since her first steps in the country. “There are too many hours,” she admits. But if Natalia does not reach a minimum of benefits, she does not charge. Much more than what taxi drivers usually do, who have limited use of the car to 16 hours a day and shifts are usually divided between two drivers. This is one of the reasons why VTC cars are involved in more than twice as many traffic accidents as taxis in Madrid, according to data from the Municipal Police.

The data for 2023 indicate that taxis have suffered 457 accidents in the capital from January to June, compared to the 588 registered for VTCs. This data must be put into context, since in Madrid there are 15,777 taxis and 8,300 VTCs, although the latter cover the entire Community of Madrid. VTC accidents have gone from 46 in 2019 to 958 in 2022. If they continue at the rate of this year, it is likely that they will exceed this figure in 2023. However, the evolution of taxis has also been upward, but more regular: from 656 in 2019 to 766 in 2022.

The number of VTCs in Madrid has remained relatively stable since 2019, as companies entered the capital strongly and since 2018 have concentrated almost half of the licenses they have in Spain. The reasons why there are more accidents are found in the few requirements that Uber, Cabify and Bolt put to be a driver. All you need is a driver’s license —even with the L— an affidavit and, in the case of being the owner, the VTC license. The workers receive some training to use the company’s navigator as the only guide to get around the city. And to drive.

In the Community of Madrid, neither a sanctioning regime nor a control is yet regulated so that drivers have some training and safety behind the wheel. A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Housing, on which the VTC licenses depend, affirms that work is being done on a regulation that will establish that “companies, vehicles and drivers will have to meet a series of requirements for the exercise of the activity”. Part of those requirements will be an exam, the details of which are not yet known or when it will take effect, which all VTC license holders and associated drivers will have to pass.

The case of taxis is different. Julio Sanz, president of the Federation of Taxi Professionals of Madrid, the group with the most representation in the sector, explains that, in addition to the fact that they have to have a license for one year beforehand, taxi drivers are given initial training before to get out on the road: “We have a training center recognized by the Madrid City Council to obtain the autotaxis driving card”. It is a course of between 20 days and a month in which they are taught the regulations to which taxi drivers are subjected, the price rates and they are given a basic knowledge of Madrid. “When you go out to the city you have to know where the important places are: the hospitals, the stations or the emergency doors.” These classes can be reinforced with a separate online course.

Sanz encounters VTC cars on a daily basis committing the most basic offenses when driving: “We found them driving on the streets in the opposite direction.” Getting to know the city is important. Although it is not exclusive to VTCs, continually looking at the navigator instead of the road makes it possible for them to skip the indicated exit and commit temerities so as not to waste time turning around. It’s all racing. His salary depends on it. Fixed salaries are around 1,300 euros, but they must reach figures between 3,500 and 4,000 euros of profit per month to obtain 35% of what they earn from that objective.

VTC license holders are required to provide their own insurance policy. This, according to Sanz, causes problems on a daily basis when it comes to determining who is responsible: “You contract through Uber or Cabify and they refer the insurance to the VTC owner, but when the accident is with the associated driver and not the licensee gets into trouble.” In fact, the high accident rate of the VTC causes insurers to increase the prices of the policies. Taxis in Madrid, according to Sanz, are covered by large groups such as “Pelayo, Mapfre, Mutua Madrileña and Reale Seguros, which do not usually insure VTCs because it is not profitable for them.”

