VTB shares grew amid the sale of some assets blocked due to sanctions

VTB shares have grown amid the sale of some assets blocked due to Western sanctions. Thus, as of 10:25 (Moscow time), they added 1.98 percent, to 0.02168 rubles. This is evidenced by data Moscow Exchange.

Then their growth slowed down. And by 11:18 (Moscow time) the shares had added 0.4 percent and were trading at 0.021345 rubles per share.