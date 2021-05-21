The total volume of transactions of Russians with real estate in the country’s resorts since the beginning of this year has grown by 1.5 times and will grow by the same amount next summer. This is stated in the research of analysts of the real estate ecosystem “Square Meter” – a project of the VTB Group – published on the website bank Friday, May 21st.

According to analysts, the boom in demand for Russian real estate is concentrated not only in megacities, but also in key tourist centers. This was facilitated by a sharp increase in domestic tourism, the development of infrastructure in regional centers, affordable mortgages and amendments to legislation that allow some categories of employees to work remotely.

“Taking into account the remaining restrictions, it can be assumed that the trend of growth in demand for resort real estate will continue in the summer, and we will see an increase in the number of transactions by no less than 1.5 times compared to the previous year,” said Vyacheslav Dusaleev, General Director of Meter Square.

The strongest demand for housing this year has grown in the Krasnodar Territory and Karelia, where in April they made an average of 80% more than in January-February. Among the leaders are also the Kaliningrad Region, the Stavropol Territory (both showed an increase of 70%) and the Rostov Region – by 60%.

Dusaleev stressed that the high demand for housing in the Russian south is provided primarily by residents of the Moscow region. According to him, first they come there for a vacation, rent a house, and then buy what they like, primarily for investment purposes. Many are going to rent real estate for most of the year and receive rental income, and live in it for several months a year.

The company notes an increase in mortgage deals with housing in popular tourist destinations. In the first quarter of this year, the Krasnodar Territory issued 1.5 times more such loans than in the same year in 2020. It is emphasized that Sirius, a science city and an independent urban district near Sochi, which stands out as a region of federal significance and becomes a full-fledged city with a developed infrastructure, is acquiring special investment attractiveness here.

In August 2020, the Rosselkhozbank told Izvestia that the number of mortgage applications for the purchase of real estate in the resort area of ​​the Krasnodar Territory in January-July increased by 38%. Most of these applications were in Sochi, Novorossiysk and Anapa.

The average size of a mortgage application in Sochi was 3.85 million rubles, which was the largest indicator in comparison with other cities in the resort area.