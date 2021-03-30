VTB proposes to combine all the preferential mortgage programs existing in Russia to create a single project. This was announced on March 30 by Anatoly Pechatnikov, Deputy President and Chairman of the VTB Management Board.

The bank proposes to focus on regions with an insufficient volume of housing commissioning, as well as to provide special conditions for families with children.

“There are now four federal preferential mortgage programs on the market with different terms and operators, and this is without taking into account local initiatives, the number of which is already measured in hundreds. In our opinion, a more logical step would be to unify them into a single long-term program, ”Pechatnikov said at a meeting with journalists.

According to Pechatnikov, the unified program will increase the availability of mortgages and make the duration of preferential programs more predictable. VTB also supports point solutions that will help stimulate housing construction in certain regions.

Earlier that day, Izvestia was told in the financial marketplace “Sravn.ru” that banks had begun to raise rates on mortgage loans. At the beginning of April, Zenit and MTS Bank announced their plans to revise the terms of mortgage programs. MCB, UniCredit Bank, St. Petersburg, Absolut Bank, UBRD and Ak Bars Bank and others added that they did not change rates and do not plan to do so in the near future.

On March 26, it became known that Russian families with children will have the opportunity to obtain a preferential mortgage for the construction of private houses. The corresponding draft resolution was submitted by the Russian Ministry of Finance to the government.