Rain caused a chaotic third free practice at Zandvoort.

After two sun-drenched races at Zandvoort, it is now time for a Dutch Grand Prix with matching Dutch weather. This morning the third free practice starts on a very neat track. This is how we know the Netherlands again.

The first to venture onto the track are Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson. The latter has to use every minute to get to know the car and the track, now that he has to fill in last minute for the injured Ricciardo. As if that wasn’t challenging enough, he also has to do this in the rain.

Yet it is not the New Zealander who almost crashes, but Max Verstappen. He barely manages to keep his Red Bull out of the wall. Something Magnussen fails to do, because he goes around the Gerlachbocht and causes a red flag.

When the session starts again, you have to wait for the next incident. And yes: it doesn’t take long before Zhou Guanyou flies into the gravel trap at turn 13. Red flag number two is a fact.

As FP3 progresses at Zandvoort, the track dries out a bit more, but it remains tricky for the drivers. Several drivers go off in the Tarzan corner, fortunately without damage. In the meantime, it is the McLarens who record the fastest times.

The red flag is raised again when Liam Lawson finally kisses the tire stack. However, the New Zealander can drive back to the pits under his own power, so red seems a bit exaggerated.

After Norris was the fastest in FP2, it is now Max Verstappen again who records the fastest time when the time has expired. In addition to Perez, both Mercedes and Alonso are also fast. Check out the full results with times below:

Results VT3 Zandvoort

Max Verstappen (1:21.361) George Russell (1:22.010) Sergio Pérez (1:22.631) Fernando Alonso (1:22.634) Lewis Hamilton (1:22.723) Alexander Albon (1:22.750) Oscar Piastri (1:22.892) Valterri Bottas (1:22.965) Charles Leclerc (1:22.093) Lando Norris (1:23.158) Pierre Gasly (1:23.210) Carlos Sainz (1:23.438) Yuki Tsunoda (1:23.544) Logan Sargeant (1:23.570) Nico Hulkenberg (1:23.640) Esteban Ocon (1:23.806) Lance Stroll (1:24.058) Liam Lawson (1:26.343) Zhou Guanyu (1:26.402) Kevin Magnussen (-)

