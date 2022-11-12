What a qualifying we saw yesterday. Kevin Magnussen put his Haas on pole position for the sprint race after a bizarre qualifying session. We dare say that qualifying for the sprint race in Brazil is in the top 5 of the best F1 qualifying sessions ever. Today reality returns and we are going to train one more time before racing.

At Williams, Logan Sargeant drives the second free practice. He is the intended successor of Nicholas Latifi. He still has to get his super license for that. To be sure of the special driver’s license, he must finish at least sixth in the F2. Sargeant is now third, but the gap to P6 is only nine points with one race to go.

The weather in Brazil during the sprint

Unfortunately for us, the weather is beautiful on Interlagos. There are some clouds hanging over the circuit, but nothing is coming out for the time being. The forecast is that it will remain dry for the time being during the sprint race. Still, we’re at Interlagos where you never know for sure what the weather is going to do.

The training itself is not much different than usual: the drivers do their long runs, Latifi shoots once and Red Bull is in good shape. Verstappen and Pérez drive on the hard tire in the first part to test whether she wants to use this tire during the main race. At the end of the session, Verstappen has the soft tire screwed in and sets the fifth fastest time. Ocon is the fastest. With teammate Alonso in P4, Alpine is the fastest team in VT2.

At Ferrari they are still in shock. After a new chapter in the Italian team’s book of tire dramas, Charles Leclerc will start tenth tonight. Sainz will soon start on P5. During the second practice, Leclerc’s tires look very bad. The particles of rubber fly around when the Monegask brakes. Ferrari does not get further than eleventh and thirteenth place.

Result of the 2nd free practice of the GP of Brazil 2022

What time does F1 start at Interlagos?

Saturday

sprint race: 8:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Sunday

Race: 7 p.m.