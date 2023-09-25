A gap lower than expectations on the eve

“I thought Verstappen gave two or three laps to everyone and he didn’t, we are satisfied on the positive side with the fact that we finished just 19 seconds from the top, but I also think that Max would have been able to push if he had needed it. a little more”. At the press conference Lando Norris This is how he commented on the second place obtained in the Japanese Grand Prix, a memorable day for McLaren because third place was also achieved with Oscar Piastri, placings to be attributed exclusively to the speed of the MCL60s which in Suzuka were inferior only to the Verstappen-Red combination Bull.

For Norris it’s about the fourth second place in this 2023, a remarkable haul if we consider the fact that the English driver’s championship began from the ninth race of the championship when in Austria McLaren brought the first substantial package of updates which earned him fourth place at the Red Bull Ring and the second step of the podium at Silverstone, a position replicated immediately afterwards in Budapest, Hungary.

Yesterday the English driver took second position at the start and then climbed to third position also because during the Virtual Safety Car he found himself behind Sergio Perez, who sent him off the track at Cucchiaio. The Mexican driver was proceeding slowly because he had damaged his Red Bulleven slower than the delta time set by the Virtual Safety Car, a pace that cost Lando Norris about ten seconds.

“I had absolutely no idea what was happening to Perez – explained Norris – I just know that I couldn’t take the risk of overtaking him under the Virtual Safety Car regime. I was screaming into my helmet. Since she had a problem he might as well have stepped aside and make it clear that he was having problems so he could let me pass. In that situation I couldn’t help but follow him, but I lost about ten seconds which, fortunately, he didn’t affect the final result.”