Simeone faces his last game without Trippier. The English Federation He punished the Atlético footballer with two and a half months without being able to play or train for violating the betting regulations in the summer of 2019, when he completed his signing for the rojiblanco club from Tottenham. The Atlético went to FIFA and TAS to try to overturn the decision, but only got that Trippier could train together with his colleagues and obtain a precautionary that allowed him to be in the duel against Sevilla. The punishment has remained until today, February 28th.

Against Sevilla was the last match in which Cholo was able to turn to Trippier in the right lane and the last in which Atlético left the clean sheet. Since then, they go eight quotes consecutive where Oblak has always received at least a little. Seven in the League and Tuesday against Chelsea in the Champions League. A very sensitive loss that has also caused torment for the Argentine coach in the attempt to cover that gap. Vrsaljko It was him natural substituteBut between physical problems and poor performance, Simeone had to be more imaginative. In addition to Giménez, Ricard or Carrasco, The option that has been repeated the most in recent matches, Cholo has gone through placing Marcos Llorente de Carrilero or sometimes on the right side.

A position where the ’14’ suffers and loses a lot of radius of action. The Atlético needs Llorente up, the second top scorer of the team in the league and the top assistant (eight goals and seven goal passes) and against the Villarreal your paper it has to be decisive. Therefore, the Cholo seems that will get Vrsaljko back, absent in the calls against Levante in the Wanda Metropolitano and Chelsea, back to eleven. The Croatian allows Atlético to form with a player on the side more used to it, although it has not been able to have continuity throughout the course. Vrsaljko adds only 430 minutes, but, while waiting for Trippier, it will be the option chosen by the technician to be able to free Llorente in his attack.