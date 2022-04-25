It had long been known that a variable refresh rate, or VRR, option was on the way for PS5. Now, today, it has been confirmed that this option will come to the new Sony console through an update this week.

Although a specific date is not provided, it was mentioned that the PS5 will receive a new update this week, which will include an option to VRR that will work with all HDMI 2.1 compatible TVs and monitors. This was what the company mentioned about it:

“On TVs and PC monitors that support HDMI 2.1 VRR, the VRR dynamically synchronizes the refresh rate of the screen with the graphical output of the PS5 console. This improves the visual performance of PS5 games by minimizing or eliminating visual artifacts such as frame rate issues and screen tearing. Gameplay in many PS5 titles feels smoother as cutscenes render smoothly, graphics look sharper, and input lag is reduced.”

Similarly, A list of games that will receive an update that will provide them with VRR support on PS5 has been shared. These are:

-Astro’s Playroom

-Call of Duty: Vanguard

-Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

-Destiny 2

-Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

-DIRT 5

-godfall

-Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

-Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

-Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

-Resident Evil Village

-Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

-Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

-Tribes of Midgard

More games will receive a similar update in the future., while future releases will already have support for VRR from day one. On related topics, there is already a release date for the new PS Plus. Similarly, these would be the first classic titles on this service.

Editor’s Note:

Considering that VRR is something that many PC and Xbox games already support, it was only a matter of time before the same thing happened with PlayStation. It will be interesting to see how games like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Y Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales work with this option enabled.

Via: PlayStation