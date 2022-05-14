A year and a half after the launch of the PS5, support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) technology has finally arrived on the latest generation Sony console. This feature has been present on Xbox and PC for years, playing a key role in smoothing frames and eliminating judder and screen tearing artifacts. The arrival of this technology also on PS5 therefore makes all platforms more equal, at least on paper. So now we ask ourselves: how good is the implementation of the technology on Sony’s console? Where does it work well and where less well?

To discuss the matter better we involved John Linneman and Alex Battaglia. One limitation we noticed early on is that VRR doesn’t work on every screen. Alex’s Samsung NU8000 TV showed a black screen following the launch of a game with VRR enabled, while John was able to test more than 20 games on the system with good results on his LG CX OLED. In most of these games, VRR does what it promises: synchronize the display’s refresh rate to the game’s frame-rate, but it does so with some limitations.

The most important of these limitations is that VRR on PS5 only works within a narrow window defined by the HDMI 2.1 Forum, i.e. between 48Hz and 60Hz (on a 60Hz screen), or between 48Hz and 120Hz (on a 120Hz screen). ). Normally, at frame-rates below those of the window, a feature called Low Framerate Compensation (LFC) would kick in, essentially doubling or tripling frames while making sure VRR stays on. For example, if your game is running at 40fps, this technique is capable of doubling the frame-rate to 80fps to stay within the 48-120Hz window. On PS5, however, this technology does not work and it is therefore possible to fall below the validity window of the VRR, causing tearing and all the other symptoms that the VRR aims to alleviate.

John Linneman and Alex Battaglia discuss their VRR testing on PS5.

Fortunately, developers can develop VRR patches to mimic LFC functionality, just like Insomniac Games did with titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. These games are then able to recognize that VRR is running at the system level, and enable slightly different rendering modes that run with unlocked frame-rate and LFC, so that you can enjoy all the privileges of VRR by bypassing the aforementioned protocol limits. .

To enable VRR, you have to go to the video options menu and there are two items here: enable VRR in supported games (default setting) and enable VRR in all PS5 games. The latter will force VRR in games that have not been updated to its support. Among these are currently Elden Ring and Ghostwire Tokyo, but success is not guaranteed.

According to our initial tests, it appears that most of the games run in this mode: of a dozen tested, only Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West have given problems. But the games still started, only the VRR wasn’t active, so maybe they can be fixed with a patch.

However, there are some situations where activating VRR is not recommended. For example, some TVs are unable to activate VRR and local dimming at the same time, so activating VRR can result in a fairly noticeable loss of fidelity. Similarly, other displays are unable to enable BFI (Black Frame Insertion) and VRR at the same time, so if you have one of these screens and use the BFI to enhance sharpness on the go, you’ll have to choose between it and VRR. .



We test VRR mode on a Samsung Q70A, but pay attention to the frame-time readings.

So, in conclusion, which games benefit from VRR? According to John there are two types of games that are good candidates. The first is games that aim for 60fps but fail to keep it up most of the time. In these cases the VRR helps to make the gameplay more fluid making it more enjoyable. The second category is games that keep 60fps locked. These are titles in which the engine does not struggle to achieve this result and there are unused hardware resources. By enabling the VRR you can therefore get a gameplay higher than 60fps, therefore more fluid and responsive, without worrying about tearing or that the game falls below the 60fps threshold.

That’s all for this article, but to help you get a better idea of ​​how VRR works on PS5 we recommend watching the video attached above. In drawing the conclusions, we must admit that it is fantastic that Sony has implemented VRR and it is already useful, but as there are limiting constraints in the implementation on this console, it is important to understand well the advantages and limitations of VRR, especially based on the screen or TV. you own. In any case, the launch of this technology on PS5 has already paved the way for so many new possibilities, and it will be interesting to see how VRR on PS5 continues to evolve as developers take steps with the technology.