Vredestein Ultrac stuns the competition and takes top spot in Auto Express summer tyre tests. The Apollo Tyres-owned brand beat seven competitors from major brands including Pirelli, Continental, Michelin and Goodyear, with testers saying the tyre “combines impressive wet performance with excellent economy and superb refinement. A worthy winner“.

The tests

The tyres tested were subjected to 10 separate tests, with the Vredestein Ultrac scoring particularly well in wet handling and braking, as well as low interior noise and low rolling resistance. It was also the second most affordable tyre in the range, a factor that contributed to the “Best Buy” award.

The features of Vredestein Ultrac

Vredestein Ultrac has taken first place, excelling in the new test Express Carwhich now includes evaluation of noise levels and shock absorption on different surfaces, thanks to the low noise level in the cabin and the feeling of refinement it conveys. The Vredestein tyre took second place for wet braking performance, almost equalling the best performing tyre when stopping from 80 km/h. It also achieved the second fastest lap time in the wet cornering test, which involves driving around a 35-metre circle on a paved surface covered with 1 mm of water, and secured second place in the wet handling test on a 1.6 km circuit specially designed to be covered with 8 mm of water.