Vredestein, the premium tire brand of Apollo Tireswas awarded in several independent tests carried out in the autumn by leading German trade magazines, including AutoBild, ACE Lenkrad And CAR Straßenverkehr, and by ADAC, the largest European automobile association. The Quatrac Pro high-performance tire has been recognized by CAR Straßenverkehr as a product with the best “quality / price” ratio and recommended by the magazine ACE Lenkrad on the occasion of the September test dedicated to all-season models.

The testers of AutoBild they highlighted the performance of the Quatrac Pro on snow, as well as “its stable ride, short braking distance in wet conditions and low road noise”. The standard Quatrac model, suitable for family cars and SUVs, took second place and was defined as “exemplary” in the AutoBild dedicated to the highly competitive segment of all-season tires. Testers described the Quatrac as “a tough all-season tire with balanced wet and dry performance, with impressive braking distances.”

In recent independent tests, the range of winter tires from Vredestein achieved good results. The Wintrac model was “recommended” by ADAC, the largest German automobile association, which has around 21 million members. The organization praised its performance on ice and low rolling resistance. Also, the warhead CAR Straßenverkehrcalled Vredestein Wintrac Pro, the high-performance winter tire, “very good”. “Also this year Vredestein has achieved very positive results in independent tests: we are very proud of the awards received, following the prestigious tests carried out in Germany – declared Daniele Lorenzetti, Chief Technology Officer – A success that continues and is the result of the activity of our Research and Development department, which is continuously committed to perfecting our products in the main tire categories “.

With the launch of the new tire Vredestein EV all-season at the end of 2022, Apollo Tires aspires to receive further recognition. The company is currently working closely with major automobile manufacturers as part of a major new product-focused R&D program. Since its inception in the early 1990s, the premium tire brand Vredestein has stood out for being at the forefront of the all-season segment. An expertise that is now being used to reach new levels of innovation in the electric vehicle tire market.