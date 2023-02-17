Apollo Tires expands its award-winning range of all-season tires Vredestein Quatrac Pro Ultra High Performance (UHP) adding 17 new sizes, from 18 to 21 inches. Quatrac Pro now boasts 103 different sizes for rims from 17 to 22 inches. The all-season Quatrac Pro tyre has been specifically designed, developed and manufactured for high-performance vehicles and is distinguished by the exclusive blend of materials with which the tread compound is made, capable of optimizing traction during acceleration and providing, in all seasons, high levels of grip when braking and cornering at high speed.

Handling on wet surfaces is aided by the high silica and resin content and a specially designed tread pattern. Additional measures include bespoke options for front or rear axles, allowing for optimal power transfer for front-, rear- or all-wheel drive powertrain configurations. The new measures introduced further confirm Quatrac Pro as a tire suitable for various types of cars and SUVs, including the Mercedes G-Class, BMW 4 Series, Range Rover Velar and Audi Q3 models, particularly focused on performance. Quatrac Pro picked up several awards in independent tire tests last year, including the accolade of AUTO Straßenverkehr as a product with the best “quality/price” ratio and as a “Recommended” tire by the magazine Ace Lenkrad during the test dedicated to all-season models.

“Consumer demand is driving this new launch program and demonstrates the growing success of our high-performance all-season products – said Yves Pouliquen, Group Head of Sales and Marketing at Apollo Tyres – The updated Quatrac Pro range continues to offer best in class handling and the new sizes introduced will allow us to satisfy more and more customers across Europe. The extensive tests conducted by our research and development department have allowed the new tire sizes to maintain the award-winning performance and safety characteristics of Quatrac Pro”.