The purchase of the Belgian champion costs twelve million: so far, however, he has had very few minutes from Pioli. Excluded from the Champions League list, he is the least used player in the Rossoneri squad

So far he has only played half time, 45′ to try and take on Milan. Few? Very few. Even if the last match of the year against Fiorentina, 2-1 at home with victory in the photo finish, gave the Milan fans hope. Aster Vranckx revealed himself in Milanello with the reputation of the golden twenty-year-old, the box-to-box midfielder with excellent technique, but Pioli only fielded him four times. Too few to convince Maldini and Massara to shell out the 12 million to redeem him from Wolfsburg, even if there is still time to change pace: the Rossoneri managers and coach always preach patience, especially with those who have arrived for a few months.

45 MINUTES — See also Juanfer is not here to be a starter Against Viola he showed a little something. His cross from the trocar propitiated Milenkovic’s own goal, but beyond Aster’s hand, he had entered the field at a thousand per hour, with the right attitude and his head held high. At the end of the game, the Belgian said that “Pioli is happy with him”, but above all that he must continue to do what he is doing, that is to enter with the eyes of the tiger and try to win consensus. Minutes. Few so far: 12 against Sampdoria, 6 with Juve, 12 with Monza and another 15 against Fiorentina. Left out of the Champions League list, Vranckx has been looking to show off in the league. Sometimes he succeeded.

THE RANSOM — Little use. With the exception of Bakayoko (out of Pioli’s plans and never employed), Mirante, Lazetic (8′ on the pitch) and the injured Ibra, Vranckx is the least used player in the squad. Even less than Adli, Thiaw, Ballo-Touré and Florenzi, who has been injured for several months. Parallels: the former Bordeaux, star of the summer retreat, was on the bench in the last five games, but still played 114 minutes, including an hour as a starter against Verona. The case of the Belgian is different. If Pioli’s words bode well – “I’m happy with how he’s working” – the facts show that with this playing time, redemption risks remaining a mirage. A few spears to break in his favor: Kalulu also took a while before establishing himself as owner, now Pioli won’t take him away. Who knows if he will also happen with Aster, the superstitious Belgian. A few years ago he played with colored boots because they wore well. Those used against Fiorentina could come in handy. See also Luis Díaz, on the bench: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan live, follow the game

