Race report

Protagonist in free practice, qualifying and the race Sprint: weekend of Dutch Grand Prix so far perfect for Marco Bezzecchiwinner of this weekend’s first race on the Assen circuit and able to fend off the attacks of the reigning world champion Bagnaia, especially in the first half of the 13 total laps. Initially he had concluded with a placement valid for the podium as well Brad Binder, author of a good comeback at the start and constant in keeping Quartararo at a distance, in the Top-5 with his Yamaha together with Aleix Espargarò’s Aprilia. However, at the end of the race, the Race Direction has inflicted three-second penalty to the South African of KTM for exceeding the track limits, thus allowing Quartararo to conquer the first podium of the season in the Sprint, the second this year after the one obtained in Texas.

1st, Marco Bezzecchi – Mooney VR46 (Ducati)

“Today I felt like a blast on the bike. I had a good start, but then I made a mistake in the first corner and lost a few positions, but luckily my pace was good enough to recover. I had a good fight with both Brad and Pecco and I enjoyed it a lot. I’m very happy and I hope the fans enjoyed it. This circuit is really fantastic for me, and see you tomorrow.”

2nd, Francesco Bagnaia – Ducati

“We started badly, but then you have to finish in the best possible way. Today seemed impossible, I tried to stay close to Marco, but I was struggling a bit. For tomorrow we have to focus on something differentbut all in all I’m happy with my day”.

3rd, Fabio Quartararo – Yamaha

“I’m really happy. We did our best, our pace was really good. I had a bit of a margin, but I couldn’t get past Brad. Hopefully tomorrow, with the long race, to start better so that I can fight for the podium again tomorrow”. The Dutch GP of the MotoGP class is scheduled at 14:00 and will be broadcast live on both Sky Sports MotoGP that clear on TV8. FormulaPassion.it as always it will guarantee the direct written of the race.