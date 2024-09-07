Chain effect

The landing of Marc Marquez in the official Ducati team for the 2025 season has kicked off a rather impressive series of market movements which – directly or indirectly – all take inspiration from the second change of team in two years of the #93. In addition to seeing three riders of the calibre of Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini and Marco Bezzecchi go away – all migrated from Ducati to other manufacturers – Borgo Panigale has also lost its reference customer team: First Pramac.

Paolo Campinoti’s team, ‘rejected’ by Marc Marquez, has accepted Yamaha’s courtship, thus leaving Ducati with two less bikes. However, this landslide could represent an advantage for the VR46 team, which formally inherits the role that was Pramac’s and also one of Ducati’s official bikes. In 2025, in fact, the third GP25 will be the turn of the team owned by Valentino Rossi and will be in the hands of Fabio Di Giannantonio. Franco Morbidelli instead will have this year’s GP24 for himself.

Growing ambitions

Pramac in these years – even as a client team – has been and is the main antagonist of the Ducati Factory team. Will VR46 be able to inherit this role? We asked in an exclusive interview to the team manager of the team, Pablo Nieto: “We signed this agreement with Ducati to be the factory support team, which for us is really very important because we will work together with Ducati. For us it is an agreement crucial“, he explained to FormulaPassion.it the Spanish manager.

Even in terms of ambitions, the VR46 team does not intend to hide: “Reach the top? I hope already next year. For the championship? For everything. For us, who have just arrived in MotoGP, it is a truly very significant agreement.“. The appetite comes with eating and Rossi’s team – after a less brilliant 2024 than the previous year – seems to have decidedly growing ambitions.