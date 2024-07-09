Recovery over the weekend

The German Grand Prix weekend had not started under the best auspices for Marco Bezzecchistarting from 12th place on the starting grid. However, after 10th place in the Sprint race, the future Aprilia rider made a good comeback to finish in eighth position in Sunday’s race, thus recovering from the disappointment of the fall in the previous GP in Assen.

A positive result that allows him to undertake the summer break with greater satisfaction while waiting for the next round of the world championship at Silverstone scheduled for early August: “A fairly positive Sunday after a complicated start – he has declared – Friday was tough, while Saturday we sorted out the weekend. I have more confidence when driving and I’m happy with this Top10. It’s not exactly what I would like, but we’ve made progress anyway and we have to be satisfied. The sensations are better, overall positive and we have to continue working, without giving up. Here we decided not to make too many changes to the bike and maybe this is the right direction for the second part of the Championship”.

First time without points

The real disappointment, however, is all in Fabio DiGiannantonioStarting from the third row and aiming for his ninth consecutive finish in the points zone (i.e. since the start of this championship) despite the bad fall in the trials, the Roman rider was forced to retire for a technical problem: “Too bad, the first retirement for me in the race on Sunday in 2024. I’m sorry, I was better with my shoulder and we did a great job with the team’s physiotherapist. The start wasn’t perfect, but I didn’t lose contact with the group and I stayed there. Suddenly then, I started to lose grip on the rear: we are checking the data, we don’t know exactly what happened yet. I lost blood pressure, I even got an alarm on the dashboard, and it was really dangerous to continue. The tyre looks ok on the outside, but we can’t rule out something on the rim. I’m sorry to have ended the first part of the season like this, but the balance so far is definitely positive.”