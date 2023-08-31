Bezzecchi remains in VR46

Marco Bezzecchi he was the big surprise of the first part of the 2023 MotoGP world season, with his victories in Argentina and France and the success of the Sprint in Holland, which placed him in third place in the championship standings. It is no mystery that Ducati has tried to sign the rider from Rimini, offering him a seat in the Prima Pramac team on next season’s official bike, the GP24.

However, ‘Bez’ surprised many by renouncing the offer from Ducati and demonstrating the will to stay in the Mooney VR46 team, albeit driving a GP23 next year. The Italian made his decision official yesterday, determined to stay with the team that gave him the chance to emerge first in Moto2 and then in MotoGP.

The next round of the world championship calendar will be Barcelona, ​​a track on which Bezzecchi only reached the podium once in 2018, at the time of the Moto3.

Bezzecchi’s words in the press conference

“The renewal? It wasn’t an easy decision. When there is the possibility of having a factory bike, you have to consider it. The human aspect of the team is very important, I’ve built it over the years. I wasn’t sure if I’d be able to create the same relationship with a new team. Making the decision to stay was simple, then seeing Valentino Rossi push me to stay meant a lot. He believed in me a long time ago and I wouldn’t have gotten here without his team. Ducati supports us in the best possible way, we don’t have the newest bike, but we have their support, they help us and give advice right up to the last minute before the race.

Barcelona? I would like to be competitive on this track which I really like. I crashed last year, this year I want to continue in the wake of the latest results. The possibility of rain at Montmelò? Never tried it here in the wet, but it feels a bit like Argentina, with little grip in the dry and a lot in the wet. What does Bagnaia do best? Difficult to say, she has a fantastic way of handling the bike on braking input. Why annual renewal? When I spoke to Valentino and Uccio about the contract, we also had the option of a two-year contract, but I chose just one year. There could be a lot of free factory seats next year. Become a champion with the VR46? I’ll try!”