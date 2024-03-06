We start in Lusail

There MotoGP is ready to kick off 2024 in Qatar in Lusail, where a year ago the splendid Fabio Di Giannantonio won the Sunday Grand Prix with the Ducati customer of the Gresini team. This season, the Roman rider moved to the VR46 team, taking up the legacy of Luca Marini, who moved to Honda HRC in place of Marc Marquez, who will instead carry the Gresini colors with his brother Alex. Di Giannantonio together with Bezzecchi will relive the challenges that the two have started since the CIV Moto3 and will be fighting with Marc Marquez as 'satellite' Ducati riders equipped with the same GP23s.

“When I think of Qatar, I cannot help but have beautiful and indelible memories. I'm really happy to start and get back to work with the whole team. They welcomed me and I immediately felt at ease. In the pre season, the performances were very solid, I was able to adapt to the new bike easier than I thought. I feel good, I really like the track and I can't wait“, he has declared Fabio Di Giannantonio ahead of the Lusail weekend.

These are the words of Marco Bezzecchi: “I'm really happy to be back on track for the first race of the season, it's always a special emotion. It wasn't an easy pre-season, but we finished on a high right here in Qatar and I'm happy. I'm not 100% yet with the new bike, I definitely need to better adapt my riding style and my braking feeling to be as competitive as I would like. I'm excited, we're leaving a great season behind us and the goal is to do well this year too“.