VR46 at the home meeting

This year MotoGP will stop twice at the Misano circuit, in a ‘double’ that is inevitably felt by Italian riders, manufacturers and teams. However, no team can say it is more at ‘home’ on this track than VR46which has its headquarters a few km from the track named after the unforgettable Marco Simoncelli. Why not then dream of a great featafter a decent season but certainly far from the glories experienced in 2023.

Speaking exclusively to the microphones of FormulaPassion.it the team manager of the team, Pablo Nietohe was optimistic about the team’s chances of achieving an important result on home soil, even if – at least explicitly – there is no talk of a podium. Fabio Di Giannantonio’s conditionsas confirmed by the interested party in a press conference, are not yet the best after the injury suffered in Austria. Bezzecchi but he knows this route like the back of his hand and could continue on his slow but steady growth path in a year marked by several difficult moments.

Diggia is not at the top, but Bez can hope

“Unfortunately Diggia doesn’t get here 100% – explained Nieto – but in my opinion his condition is still much better than in Aragón. There we really had doubts about whether he could even compete in the race. To get a clearer idea, however, I want to see how the first practice session goes tomorrow. With Marco [Bezzecchi] but in my opinion we can do really well here. The last race went much better and I think this could be a very important race in the period between now and the end of the year”.

Equally confident, but more ‘hidden’ in his statements, was Bezzecchi’s chief engineer, Matthew Flamigni: “Too much expectation always creates unpleasant surprises – Flamigni always declared to our website – better to start with your feet on the ground, work with your head down and think that we are in Misano but that it is a race like the others“. The rain for sunday it seems – judging by the weather – a concrete possibility.”Can Bez do well in the rain? Yes, as long as the bike also ‘collaborates’ – concluded Flamigni – so we will have to work. My motto is to work“.