googletag.pubads (). definePassback (‘/ 138871148 / tierragamer.dw.1×1.vslider’, [1, 1]) .setClickUrl (“%% CLICK_URL_UNESC %%”). set (“page_url”, “https://www.tierragamer.com/”) .display ();

Only veterans remember this great team

VR Troopers It may be unknown to many people, especially if they were born after 1995, but this television series managed to win over a large audience.

If at some point in your life you were a fan of power Rangers, you will know that these colorful heroes were adapted from Japanese shows thanks to an agreement with Saban Entertainment, But they were not the only ones.

In total, three programs were created with a similar theme, being VR Troopers the second to reach the screen, followed by Beetleborgs, and if you do not remember or never knew them, we show them below.

VR Troopers: The ‘Brothers’ of the Power Rangers

power Rangers was the series of the genre tokusatsu that was more successful in the American continent; however, it was part of a complete package that Saban Entertainment released on television.

After the success of the colored heroes, the VR Troopers, a team inspired by three works of the saga Metal hero from Japan, these were Chōjinki Metalder, Jikū Senshi Spielban and Uchū Keiji Shaider.

The Metal Hero saga served as inspiration for many series.

In an attempt to replicate the success of power Rangers, Saban released in 1994 an Americanized version that mixed the aforementioned works, although with a very different story.

What was VR Troopers about

In VR Troopers the protagonists were Ryan Steele, JB Reese and Kaitlin Star, three California-born karate trainees who soon find themselves embroiled in interdimensional warfare.

Everything starts when Ryan, who has been looking for his missing father for a long time, finds a portal that takes him and his friends to an advanced laboratory where he meets Horatio hart, a scientist who provides the first clues to his whereabouts.

There they discover that there is an alternate dimension where a terrifying being called rules Grimlord, whose mission is to conquer both worlds.

Beetleborgs: The Power Rangers ‘Cousins’ Few Remember

Worst of all, this villain already lives on Earth, and hides under the identity of the billionaire Karl Ziktor.

To stop it Horatio gives the young men tools and costumes developed by the father of Tyler, and this is how they become VR Troopers.

Did you already remember them?

As the name implies, virtual reality was very important to the plot, and we could see it materialized thanks to a poor CGI That he was barely doing his job, but we couldn’t complain, because in the 90s it was the peak.

The arsenal of these heroes was full of technological weapons that included swords and even lasers, but what most attracted their attention was their powerful giant robot.

Imposing.

The end of VR Troopers and A new beginning?

VR Troopers managed to gain a large audience, and in fact, a line of toys and even a video game were launched for him Sega Mega Drive.

In total, 92 episodes were released divided into two seasons, which were broadcast from 1994 to 1996 on channels such as Fox kids and strings like Televisa, Venevisión, TVN and ATV, but as with any program, it had to come to an end.

Like power Rangers, VR Troopers it used to include scenes from the Japanese series that gave rise to them, but the production seems to have exaggerated.

Slowly Saban it sold out the material to release new episodes, so they started recycling the same sequences over and over again until they collapsed.

Mixing 3 sets into one had its downsides.

The rights to exploit the characters remained in the hands of BVS Entertainment, but in 2010 the VR Troopers showed signs of life again when they were transferred to Saban Capital Group.

So far the company has not shown any signs of wanting to bring them back, but considering that many reboots have been successful, it would not be unusual for them to have something on their hands.

Do you remember the VR Troopers? Tell us in the comments.

We recommend you:

VR Troopers: The Power Rangers ‘Brothers’ Few Remember

The Witcher prequel already has a protagonist and will be as tough as Geralt

Harry Potter: Will Now Have a TV Series According to Reports

Forget the Baby Yoda thread: Grogu is now a God child

Kimetsu no Yaiba comes to Netflix, but don’t get excited yet

Source 1, Source 2.

googletag.pubads (). definePassback (‘/ 138871148 / tierragamer.dw.728×90.adhesion’, [728, 90]) .setClickUrl (“%% CLICK_URL_UNESC %%”). set (“page_url”, “https://www.tierragamer.com/”) .display ();

googletag.pubads (). definePassback (‘/ 138871148 / tierragamer.mw.320×50.adhesion’, [320, 50]) .setClickUrl (“%% CLICK_URL_UNESC %%”). set (“page_url”, “https://www.tierragamer.com/”) .display ();

The entry VR Troopers: The ‘brothers’ of the Power Rangers that few remember was first published on TierraGamer.