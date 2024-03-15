VR | The cause of the damage that halted all train traffic in Finland was revealed: The driver tried to set off with a broken locomotive

The breakdown of the locomotive and the subsequent attempts to start damaged the rails on the Kouvola-Lahti section, says Traficom.

Size The cause of the track damage that halted Finnish long-distance train traffic on February 9 was a locomotive breakdown. The subsequent attempts to set off damaged the rails on the Kouvola–Lahti railway section, says the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom statement.

The driver of the train that caused the damage reported the engine failure to traffic control but did not report possible damage to the track. Some of the locomotive drivers who drove over the damaged area reported their findings at the damaged area to the traffic control, who forwarded the information to maintenance.

Destia, who was responsible for maintenance in the area, on the other hand, found a fault in another part of the track network that matched the fault report, but the biggest fault caused by the train's starting attempts was not found at that time.

With the help of inspections by the Finnish Railways Agency and maintenance, as well as additional information received from operators, the point that caused the equipment damage was located on February 13. On the same day, VR decided to suspend long-distance traffic on the entire Finnish rail network for safety reasons.

The damage to the track caused problems for train traffic that lasted for weeks in some places. According to VR, the track damage caused extensive damage to its rolling stock, as more than 70 percent of the rolling stock used the damaged track.

According to VR, there is nothing to suggest that the driver acted in any way wrong in the situation.

Traficom the investigation showed that the parties involved in the event lacked the readiness to jointly deal with similar disruption cases that have far-reaching effects.

In particular, there is room for improvement in communication and management of disruption situations. Different parties did not have a unified picture of the event or its effects. According to Traficom, it is also important to make sure that transport operators report defects in the rail network as quickly and accurately as possible.

“At Traficom, we ensure that the proposed development measures are implemented,” says CEO Jarkko Saarimäki.

VR said in mid-February that a stoppage in train traffic for a couple of days will cause losses in the millions.