During the Future Games Show we saw it again in action VR Skatersa skateboarding-based game already available on Steam in early access and arriving later 2023 on PlayStation VR2 and PS5.

As the name suggests, it is a skate simulator created specifically for virtual reality, which aims to recreate aexperience as realistic as possible. The game is designed to be accessible even to newbies, with targeted tutorials to learn everything about flips, grabs, grinds, slides, manuals and all the other tricks of the trade.

VR Skater allows you to roam around and perform tricks in seven different urban environments and Mega Ramp, with a progression system based on experience points, medals and trophies to conquer. It will also be possible to customize griptape, trucks, wheels and the design on the board.

“VR Skater was designed exclusively for VR to create the most authentic, challenging and immersive skating game ever. See the board beneath your feet and hear the thumping sound of rubber wheels rolling across the pavement tiles before performing a perfect ollie,” reads the description.

“Live an incredibly realistic skate experience thanks to the most innovative input mechanics, which allow you to control the board the way you always wanted. Making the same movements with your hands as you would with your feet offers a perspective and a level of control never before seen before. Plus, doing even the most basic tricks perfectly will give you a sense of satisfaction you’ll never forget!”