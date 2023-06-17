from the newsroomi

06/17/2023

The deadline to enroll in the VR internship program, a business ecosystem in mobility, human capital management and food benefits, ends this Sunday, the 18th. SP), in Brooklin, covering areas such as finance, human resources, legal, commercial, logistics, among others.

To participate in the selection, students must be enrolled in bachelor’s and teaching courses, attending from the second year of college, with graduation expected from July 2025, and be available to do an internship for two years. Applications can be made on the 99 Jobs website and the program will start in August.

For many young people looking to gain work experience during their studies, an internship program is a valuable opportunity. It is a chance to become familiar with the corporate environment, learn about the work routine and develop fundamental skills for career success.

As part of the internship program, all selected students undergo a comprehensive personal and professional development program, in addition to receiving individualized mentoring, participating in training and qualifications on current market topics and experiencing different sectors, areas and functions of the company.























