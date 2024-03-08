To succeed, he used the first SDK from Oculus and modded the console by adding USB and HDMI ports. In this way he was able to connect the viewer to the console, and then adjust the operation of the various sensors.

James Lambert managed to use a VR headset with the Nintendo 64 . This is the developer who had already amazed the world by creating Portal 64, a project unfortunately closed in January. Consider that Lambert did not run the Nintendo 64 games in VR, but actually connected a headset to the good old console from the 90s.

Lambert also published a video in which he showed the project and explained why he put so much effort into it.

Basically he has always been passionate about virtual reality, which is why it has an Oculus SDK. So with the release of the Apple Vision Pro, which allows for high resolution VR, he thought it was the right time for the Nintendo 64 VR and its low resolution.

To advance his project, Lambert collaborated with a graphic designer called Pyroxene, who he knows from Portal 64. The artist created a small test environment for a demo. The result is better than the two expected, given the specifications of the console. Sure, the resolution is extremely low and there's a lot of lag between the movements and the output, but in the end it seems to work, which is a small miracle in itself.