Meta Quest 2 has established itself as a great option for games in Virtual Reality, but Meta has other plans.

Meta continues to dominate the field of Virtual reality focused on video games. His Meta Quest 2 (which, remember, officially changed its name a few weeks ago) are the main reason why his digital store has exceeded 1,000 million dollars in revenue. However, the tech giant doesn’t want to end the party here and plans to harness his goggle technology to explore groundbreaking ideas.

We are launching a higher-end eyewear that will be more focused on productivitymark zuckerbergWe are talking about a new proposal with which they intend to develop a device that is completely adapted to Augmented Reality for replace pc usage. This is how he commented mark zuckerbergCEO of Meta, in a publication pointed out by colleagues 3D PC Games: “In terms of hardware, Meta Quest 2 is still the leading virtual reality set. During this year, we are going to launch a higher-end headset, codenamed Project Cambriawhich will be more focused on productivity, even replacing your laptop or your work team”.

Not many details have been given about this project, although it has already been said that they will show ergonomic improvements of the device, as well as in other key aspects of the experience such as the eye and face tracking. In this way, the Meta project would be focused on providing an entrance to the metaverse as complete as possible.

This does not mean that the company leaves video games aside, since here it has found an important goldmine. That is why we have recently been able to enjoy an event dedicated to Meta Quest 2 in which we have known some of the games that they will arrive soon to Meta’s VR glasses. If you are interested in learning about these experiences, we have prepared a compilation with the 6 most outstanding announcements and videos of the presentation.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Meta Quest, Meta, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality.