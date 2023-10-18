The Quest 3 glasses from Facebook mother Meta are a cheap introduction to the adventure of artificial worlds. But in everyday use, not every detail is pleasing.

Cameras everywhere: The new Quest 3 from Meta. Its battery is permanently installed and it is operated with two controllers. Glasses also fit under the glasses. Image: Manufacturer

MGoing through life with computer glasses on your head and conjuring up an environment with lots of sunshine on dull autumn days: This is how many pioneers imagine the new virtual, three-dimensional worlds, which are also known as metaverses. Apple demonstrated its Vision Pro glasses in the summer. They are a mixed reality headset and show either a completely artificial, virtual reality (VR) or a fusion of the virtual and real world, called augmented reality, AR, and costs from 3,500 dollars when it goes on sale in the United States early next year.

The Facebook group Meta has been offering such glasses for a long time. In 2020, the Quest 2 came onto the market as a gaming device with a resolution of 1832 × 1920 pixels and this year the Quest Pro, which costs 1200 euros with two controllers. The display of each eye has a resolution of 1800 × 1920 pixels. The new Quest 3, which we were able to try out for some time, is somewhere between the two devices in terms of hardware. Although it does not have the Quest Pro’s eye tracking, it is otherwise more like a professional model than a gaming device and is significantly cheaper at 550 euros with 128 gigabytes of memory and 700 euros with 512 gigabytes.