Searches for VPN, a network that serves to navigate with a geographic location different from the real one of a user, exploded, this Wednesday (3), in the state of Utah, in the United States, after the implementation of a restricted age limit to access pornographic websites.

According to statistics from the Google search service, Internet users’ requests for VPN (virtual private network) accesses grew at full speed in this western US state, a few hours before the law came into effect, the point of becoming the most popular search.

The world porn giant MindGeek, owner of the popular website Pornhub, on Tuesday blocked all access to its platform in Utah, in response to the decision of local authorities to ask Internet users to show their age with an identity card to be able to access the website.

In a video posted on Pornhub, porn actress Cherie Deville asserted that “showing your identity” would actually “endanger children and their confidential data”.

Instead, Pornhub proposes an “on-device verification” system, whereby users can prove their age, thanks to their smartphones, computers and tablets.

In 2016, Utah, dominated by Republicans and mostly Mormons, classified pornography as a public health crisis.

In February 2023, the age verification bill was introduced in the state to apply restrictions similar to the alcohol and tobacco trade to pornographic content.

Mindgeek, leader of online pornography, faces criticism, since the New York Times reported in December 2020 that Pornhub is accused of publishing illegal content, such as child pornography and rape.

Mindgeek’s top directors resigned in June 2022 and the group was bought by an investment fund in March 2023.