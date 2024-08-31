Earlier, Minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered X to be taken offline; the daily fine for those who use “technological subterfuges” is R$50,000

The owner of the X (ex-Twitter), Elon Musk, encouraged Brazilians to download VPN to use the social network. The businessman’s post on social media comes after the Minister of STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes determined on the afternoon of this Friday (Aug 30, 2024) the suspension of the platform after failure to comply with the decision.

The judge established in the decision a daily fine of R$50,000 for anyone who uses “technological subterfuge”such as VPN, to continue using X in Brazil. It had also determined that Apple Store and Google Play Store remove VPN applications from their stores, but it backed down.

what is VPN: software (computer program) with several free or paid versions. It allows anyone to use the internet without the operators knowing the origin of the access. This technological resource is used mainly in dictatorships where citizens are prohibited from accessing websites or applications considered inappropriate by the autocrats in power.

“Now would also be a good time to download a VPN in case you get blocked”, declared Musk. The billionaire also noted that it is not necessary to have the application installed to use the platform, and that it is possible to access X through internet browsers.

The Supreme Court had subpoenaed Musk on Wednesday (August 28) and given X a 24-hour deadline to identify a legal representative in Brazil. The social network’s Global Government Relations profile announced that it was awaiting the block after saying it would not comply with the court order.

Power to the people

After the STF’s decision to suspend X, the platform’s official profile declared: “Power to the people in Brazil and everywhere else.”