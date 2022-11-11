VPN and DNS are often used as synonyms but in reality they are not at all, they are two different types of internet security, although with some points in common.

Briefly: when you’re looking to get another layer of cyber protection that wouldn’t require a lot of resources, you’re most likely choosing between a VPN service and a DNS security solution. Now we see them both.

What is a Virtual Private Network (VPN)?

VPN means Virtual Private Network (virtual private network) and basically hides your IP and provides an encrypted server by redirecting your traffic through a server managed by a VPN host, to simplify, a computer (or a device connected to the internet) located somewhere in the world.

Establishes a secure connection in public networks. It protects your actions from being seen by your ISP and potential hackers, however, it does not provide complete protection and can still allow for intrusions to occur.

It is worth noting that the VPN has access to limited resources in your region, but be aware that it may collect your personal data. This problem mostly affects free and cheap VPN services. Additionally, VPNs, depending on the type, may or may not forward requests.

In practice, with this type of service, your IP, instead of coming from Italy, comes from the United States or from other countries of your choice (to make it easy, very easy).

Do you want to see a video available on YouTube, but only from the USA? Then this VPN address sample is for you.

Most of the free ones don’t even encrypt your data. According to Cybernews20 million emails and other personal data such as location and legal information were stolen via VPN last year.

Instead a DNS, what exactly is it?

DNS security only works with DNS requests, not traffic.

This means that users can control their traffic without the service having access to it. The main goal of DNS Security is not to make you gain anything from a malicious resource even if you have already clicked on something (for example on a deceptive link or on an advertisement).

It simply blocks all access to the malicious resource and stops it before anything reaches your network.

VPN and DNS: which is the right choice?

By force of circumstances the answer is: it depends.

It obviously depends on your needs. If you desperately want to access resources that don’t work in your regions, VPN is your choice. Try to choose a reliable one, otherwise your personal data could be stolen or otherwise compromised.

However, if you are looking to get cyber protection and make sure your data remains yours, you should choose DNS Security.

As mentioned, it has no access to your personal information and has no DNS requests and internet traffic directed to third party servers.

In summary: the main difference is that the VPN hides the user in the danger zone; while DNS security, on the other hand, through DNS filtering absolutely does not allow the user to enter, therefore it does not put the user at risk at all.

DNS filtering can be considered a type of solution that is too simple to secure, but quite workable, especially as it is so easy to apply.

Can both be used?

In theory yes, there shouldn’t be any particular problems, at least on desktop systems: different is the speech on mobile devices, especially Android, in which there is no specific distinction between the two.

That said, the problem remains that not all VPNs are compatible with as many DNSbut it is a complex discourse, which cannot be concluded here.