Washington. the probe Voyager 2, sent into space in 1977 and now located 19.9 billion kilometers from Earth, it sent a signal from its beat, NASA reported yesterday after having mistakenly interrupted contact with its mythical spacecraft.

A series of orders sent to the Voyager 2 on July 21 they inadvertently caused the antenna to point at two degrees from Earth, a NASA lab said in a recent update.

This caused it to stop transmitting data to mission control and receiving orders, a situation that was not expected to be resolved until October 15, when an automatic reorientation maneuver was scheduled.

But yesterday, the project manager Voyager, Suzanne Dodd explained to Afp ​​that the team made a last effort to reestablish contact as soon as possible with the help of the Deep Space Network, an international set of giant radio antennas, and others that orbit the planet.

To his surprise, it worked. “This was successful because we see the sign of the beat of the ship”, launched to explore the outer planets and serve as a beacon for humanity, he declared.

We know the ship is live and working,” he said. He added that he has been given new instructions to point the antenna at Earth but there is a “low probability” that it will work.

Voyager 2 left the Sun’s protective bubble, called the heliosphere, in 2018 to enter interstellar space. It has been the only probe to fly over Uranus and Neptune.