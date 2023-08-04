The spacecraft “Voyager 2” has been working on NASA engineers since 1977, as it is the ancient explorer of our solar system, searching for planets in the wider universe. This vehicle is flying in space more than 19.9 billion kilometers from our planet – far from the solar system. Although it was not possible to contact it recently, it is still carrying out its space missions, after NASA experts were able to receive new signals from the spacecraft. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)
#Voyager #2…alive
Leave a Reply