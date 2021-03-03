“Voyage Station” the first space hotel in the world!

The “Voyage Technique” station, developed by the American “Orbit Assembly Corporation”, will begin building the world’s first “space hotel” in low Earth orbit by 2025, including restaurants, cinemas, and rooms that accommodate up to 400 guests.

According to the London-based newspaper, Asharq Al-Awsat, the Voyage Station hotel will include many of the features you would expect from a cruise ship, including themed restaurants, a spa and a cinema.

The hotel contains a series of capsules connected to an outer part of the rotating ring, and some of these capsules can be sold to agencies such as “NASA” and “European Space Agency” for use in space research.

No details have been revealed about the cost of building the space station or the cost of spending a night in the hotel, although Orbit Assembly says that construction costs have become cheaper thanks to reusable launch vehicles such as SpaceX and SpaceX Falcon 9. And Starship. The “Voyager Class” satellite station will consist of a series of rings with a number of “units” connected to external rings.

The Greatway Foundation will manage some of these 24 units and will be dedicated to facilities such as crew accommodations, replenishing air, water and energy. It will also include a gym, kitchen, restaurant, pub and other basic amenities for people scheduled to be at the terminal in the long term. Other units will be leased out or sold to private companies and governments. For example, people can buy one of the 20 x 12 meter modules that can be used as a private villa or multiple units to create a hotel with a spa, cinema, etc. Government agencies can use the station to host their own science unit or to use it as a training center for astronauts preparing to go to Mars.