Will Wrightbest known as the creator of games such as SimCity, The Sims and many other games with the word “Sim” in the title, has revealed his new project: it is a blockchain game. The product will be called VOXverse.

In a video posted on the Gala Games YouTube channel on October 20, Wright illustrates the concept behind VOXversea project born in collaboration between his studio and Gala Games.

Gala Games has become famous for its NFT-based VOX games, but Wright points out this project is dedicated more to the gaming market than anything else. free to play games. Speaking to Axios Gaming, Wright said, “I’m much more interested in attracting a million free-to-play players than, you know, 10,000 rich whales, even if those rich whales would suit us.”

In keeping with the style of Gala Games’ work, the world of VOXverse will be in the shape of a cube, with each side containing different resources and representing a different environment: jungle, desert, mountain, ocean / islands. The top side will contain the central city of the game. As for the sixth side, Wright said, “Let’s not talk about the bottom side.”

Each of the faces of the cube, which measures roughly four miles wide, will have its own cities and styles, such as medieval, western and horror motifs. However, Wright said players will be largely responsible for shaping the world with their creations through the use of a simple construction tool called Shape Grammar, which will “mutate” several blueprints to show players the variations it can produce. . These variants will in turn have their own mutations, and so on. “So, with just a few clicks, I can design a structure, a vehicle, a sofa, a cup of coffee or anything else that is very special,” she explained.

VOXverse will also include a social network, in which it will be possible to build one’s own relationships. These relationships will flow into the four categories of reputation: likeable, trusted, feared and famous, which can serve as archetypes for the types of characters you want to play.

Players of Gala Games’ other VOX titles will be able to transfer the resources into the VOXverse and they will also be able to get jobs in the game, such as the plumber, the reptile handler, or the delivery drone, which they will continue to do as NPCs once they go offline. Players will be able to create their own businesses in the game and hire other players in their companies.

While this game world will mostly appeal to those already within VOX, Wright wants to invite the more casual players to experience his game, stating: “We really want to invite you to participate, you know, to help us build this world, because that’s what will make it really beautiful and interesting.”

Finally, remember that SEGA has also announced its first blockchain game based on a famous saga in Japan.