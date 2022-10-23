We all have at least once tried a chapter of The Sims or Sim City, whose existence we have to thank Will Wright, their creator, as well as many other titles that boast the word Sim in the title. The author today noted that he was working on a blockchain game called VOXverse.

The game was born in collaboration between the Wright studio and Gaia Games, in whose Youtube channel the video was published where the author tells the idea behind VOXverse. Gaia has already been involved in NFT-based VOX games, but in this case the game is dedicated more to the free to play market. In an interview, Wright said “I’m much more interested in attracting a million free-to-play players than, you know, 10,000 rich whales, even if those rich whales would suit us.”

As already happens in other Gaia Games titles, the world of VOXverse will have a cubic shape, with each of the sides having different settings and resources, with the upper side that will host the main city while nothing is known about the lower.

What do you think of a title on blockchain? would you play it? let us know in the comments

Source: Dualshockers