The presentation of the Vox electoral program has dynamited the beginning of the electoral campaign. The proposals of the far-right party —questioning the model of the autonomous State, emptying communities of powers, ending fiscal progressivity or repealing a dozen laws, including abortion and euthanasia, which represented significant progress in rights for the citizenry— put the PP in an uncomfortable situation. After agreeing with Vox the governments of more than 100 city councils and of the Valencian Community and Extremadura, the popular candidate, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, now faces, if the electoral results allow and force him, the dilemma of doing the same in his future Executive with a party whose radical proposals are rejected, for the most part, by the PP.

The order of Santiago Abascal to Feijóo further increases the controversy that has accompanied the electoral campaign after verifying the municipal and regional pacts that the PP has signed with Vox. On the left, PSOE and Sumar have spent weeks denouncing the dangers of a right-wing and ultra-right government in the central administration, after verifying the first decisions made in town halls and communities where they have begun to govern after the May 28 elections. When asked by EL PAÍS about the Vox program known on Friday, the leadership of the Popular Party has avoided commenting on it.

For the PSOE, “Vox’s electoral program is as dark or more so than everything we are seeing there where they form a government with the PP.” Sources from the party led by Pedro Sánchez consider this road map of the extreme right if it enters the Executive as “an entire business card for Feijóo’s vice president, Mr. Abascal.” And they add: “We cannot have a country with reverse gear on.”

Vox is presenting itself to the general elections on July 23 with an electoral program of maximums that proposes to end the model of autonomous State, suppress the special financing system of the Basque Country and repeal a dozen laws, including abortion and of euthanasia. The leader of the ultra party, Santiago Abascal, thus throws an ordeal at his PP counterpart, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, with whom he claims to want to build “an alternative” to the left and govern in coalition if both add up to a majority in the future Congress. A good part of Vox’s proposals are unaffordable for the PP, according to what the popular have been affirming in recent times and have even defended with their policies.

For Sumar, the platform led by Yolanda Díaz, this is a program “both authoritarian and neoliberal.” Training sources clarify that “it is the greatest threat to civil rights since the [intento de golpe de Estado del] 23-F and an economic nonsense that would break social cohesion. It is tailored to their obsessions: aggressive with the weak, subservient to those who have more. It is about the hidden program that Yolanda Díaz always talked about in the control sessions in Congress and now we verify that it is true. The party leader, at a rally held on Friday in Zaragoza, has influenced the slogans of the ultra party with these words: “The ultramontane right of Mr. Abascal has said that I am a dangerous woman. What scares them is that we are going to win the elections and we are going to continue raising the minimum wage, we women are going to come out to defend our sexual and reproductive rights, that we are going to tell their friends from the electricity companies and the banks that they are going to to continue paying taxes.

