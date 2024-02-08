The crisis that has been open since last week within the Vox parliamentary group in the Balearic Islands has reached its last episode this Thursday. The rebellion has been settled with the five deputies who caused the crisis giving up their intentions to rise to the presidency of the regional Parliament and readmitting deputies Gabriel Le Senne and Patricia de las Heras to the group. In exchange, the national leadership of the party has revoked the precautionary suspension of militancy that weighed on them.

The crisis broke out on January 29, when five of the seven deputies of the autonomous parliamentary group expelled Le Senne, president of Parliament, and De las Heras, president of the party in the islands, causing an internal earthquake in the Santiago party. Abascal. Hours later, the national leadership announced the precautionary suspension of militancy of these five rebellious deputies, which was ratified this Tuesday.

A delegation from the general secretariat of the ultra formation met this Thursday with the five deputies who expelled their two colleagues and who in the last few hours had lost the battle after a report from the lawyers of the autonomous Parliament annulled the expulsions consider that they presented “a defect of form that cannot be corrected.” “With a desire for understanding and ensuring the stability of a government that has committed to Vox to work for linguistic freedom on the islands, all affected parties have resolved various misunderstandings and distorted information and have agreed to continue working together” reads the statement sent to the media. The text states that the national leadership “considers closed” the crisis in the party and continues to focus on the work of “representation and fulfillment of commitments.”

Dead end

The five rebellious deputies were in a dead end since this Wednesday the lawyers of the regional Parliament ruled that the expulsion of Le Senne and De las Heras was not processed through the appropriate channels and presented “formal defects that cannot be corrected” because the meeting of the group in which the expulsion was agreed did not have an item on the agenda referring to this matter. The lawyers' report was requested by Le Senne a day after his colleagues' attempts to expel him from the parliamentary group. The disagreements between the seven members of the extreme right in the Balearic chamber are not new and practically since the start of the legislature their relationship has had turbulence.

The gap widened last October, when the Menorcan deputy Xisco Cardona left the party after the decision of his colleagues to block the Budgets of his PP partners against the mandate of the national leadership. The rebellion of the five deputies accelerated last week after a statement from the party president calling for the end of linguistic immersion, a communication supported by the national leadership to which the five rebel deputies were opposed. This led to the decision of the five to expel De las Heras and Le Senne and try to take over the presidency of the Balearic chamber, an attempt that was definitively frustrated yesterday by the Parliament's lawyers.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_