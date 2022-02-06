The staging of Vox to attract the vote in Castilla y León is not far from the type of electoral campaign chosen by those of Abascal in other elections since they burst onto the political map, although the elements that are delimiting it are to say the least. .

A decalogue with proposals applicable to any other territory, an unknown candidate or grandiloquent phrases referring to historical figures such as ‘el Cid’ define until now an unorthodox campaign with which Vox intends to continue expanding through the different autonomous communities.

Barely ten are the measures that dominate his electoral program for the region. Elements that, far from offering any concrete solution for Castilla y León, fulfill the task of vindicating basic precepts of training such as the defense of the primary sector or the position contrary to LGTBI laws. A document presented under the slogan ‘Siembra’, almost identical to the ‘Spain Agenda’ that Vox presented last October and that summarized, in 20 points, the main political postulates with which to disrupt “globalist” ideas and the 2030 agenda .

His text includes epigraphs related to the rural world; reindustrialization; defense of the primary sector; public services and decent infrastructures; workers’ defense; community repopulation; future of young people; end of fiscal looting; freedom from progressive impositions; and provincial wealth and diversity. Although the one who has really made the formation of the radical right flag during its rallies has been on issues such as birth rates, depopulation and immigration.

Shadows from the past



Added to this is the figure of a totally unknown candidate until just a few weeks ago. Juan Ignacio García-Gallardo joined Vox in June of last year and now replaces Jesús María García-Conde, who resigned the only seat won by the formation in 2019 in Castilla y León. He will debut in politics on 13-F, although he has a long career as a lawyer.

Passionate about horse riding, paddle tennis or bullfighting, these hobbies were not what drew the most attention to his figure when it came to light that he would be a candidate. Instead, his letter of introduction was a series of sexist, racist and homophobic tweets that he had written years ago, something that the main leaders were quick to downplay, arguing that at that time the young candidate “didn’t even have hair on his head.” mustache”.

References as witty as the one made last weekend by the secretary general of the formation have not gone unnoticed either. Javier Ortega-Smith, who stated that with Vox “the exile will end and the Cid Campeador will once again ride through Castilla y León.” Or the way in which President Santiago Abascal referred to the current president of the Board and popular candidate in the act in which he presented García-Gallardo. «Mañueco, you are a progressive», he snapped then he. Abascal himself also stars in ‘the silenced Spain’, a space that he premiered the day after the start of the campaign and whose objective is to give a voice to the protagonists of the ‘real Spain’ through a series of interviews.

A roadmap ‘for’ to achieve the goal that everyone in Vox longs for right now. Forcing the PP and Mañueco to include them in a regional executive for the first time after having supported Ayuso last year in the Community of Madrid and Juanma Moreno in Andalusia three years ago.