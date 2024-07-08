The president of the Valencian Parliament, Llanos Massó, from Vox, in the regional Parliament. Monica Torres

The president of the Valencian Parliament, Llanos Massó, from Vox, has called the players of the French football team “elitist millionaire imbeciles” who, in the days leading up to the legislative elections in France – which yesterday held the second round of the elections – expressed themselves against radicalism and far-right political parties.

“Hopefully on Tuesday we can celebrate Spain’s victory, not so much for football but for defeating some imbecile elitist millionaires who, while they live in their mansions, condemn their compatriots to insecurity and disaster and celebrate it,” Massó wrote on Sunday night in a tweet published on the social network X after learning of the defeat in France of the party led by Marine Le Pen.

More than 200 French athletes and former athletes have called on people to vote against the National Rally (RN), Le Pen’s party, in the early legislative elections called by President Emmanuel Macron after the setback suffered in the European elections. “The extreme right is in profound opposition to the construction of a democratic, tolerant and dignified society: history shows it,” they said in a statement. manifesto published by the sports daily The TeamOther well-known figures, such as footballers Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Marcus Thuram, spoke out against the advance of the far right and called for people to go out and vote.

Leading figures from the French national team, which will face La Roja in the semi-finals on Tuesday, such as Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Benjamin Pavard and Olivier Giroud, urged citizens to go out and vote. Marcus Thuram, on Saturday, went even further. “It is not enough to tell people to go out and vote. We have to explain why it has come to this, and the gravity of the situation,” said the Inter Milan player, who has 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

Mbappé, for his part, called for a vote “against the extremes, those who divide”, but without explicitly naming any leader or party. In speaking of “extremes”, the French captain showed a certain caution, and could give the impression of resuming the formula of Macron, who singled out the extreme right and the extreme left as his rivals in the campaign.

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

The mobilisation against Le Pen gave victory to the left-wing parties in the second round of the legislative elections on Sunday evening, followed by Macron’s party. The National Rally, which had been the favourite, came in third.

Massó was elected president of the Valencian Parliament in June 2023 thanks to the sum of votes from her party (13) and those of the PP (40), after a government agreement by which the far right supported the investiture of the popular candidate Carlos Mazón as president of the Generalitat.