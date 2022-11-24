Not just budgets. The PSOE and Unidas Podemos decided to organize the political agenda for the week in Congress so that this Thursday it would end with a final firecracker – which includes the approval of the new extraordinary taxes on banks and energy companies and the consideration of the reform of sedition – called to reverse the feeling that his is an unstable government. The controversies shake him – as was evident again on a day marked by Vox’s attacks on the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero – but in the lower house the coalition Executive continues to win votes with a comfortable majority.

“The insults of the hooliganism of the right make us reaffirm ourselves in useful politics. The policy that today is going to approve some Budgets to protect the social majority with new taxes on those who have the most, the one that claims coexistence as a fundamental factor for development of democracy -Pedro Sánchez himself boasted early in the morning on his social networks- in front of the shouting of those who offer nothing more except insults”. After the process was completed, the Chief Executive reaffirmed his words but added: “This is the victory of a vast majority of citizens who today have more tools to respond to current challenges.”

Up to 188 votes in favor -120 deputies from the PSOE, 33 from Podemos, 13 from ERC, six from the PNV, five from Bildu, four from PDeCAT, two from CC, two from Más País, one from Compromís, another from the former deputy from Podemos María Pita and one more from the PRC- by 160 against -the PP, Cs, Vox, Junts per Catalunya, the former deputies of Cs and Navarra Suma, the CUP and Teruel Existe- and one abstention, that of the BNGa. Although it cannot be said that the result is a surprise. They are almost the same numbers that the budget projects achieved last year and those of the previous one.

Despite the fact that the groups have taken advantage of the opportunity offered by the occasion to exacerbate their demands on a Government that aspired to obtain with this procedure the final impulse to exhaust the legislature without a doubt, in Moncloa they never had any doubts about the bloc investiture would hold together and that they would even manage to strengthen it. Because, although over the last three years there has been a constant warning from many parliamentary forces that one day the fear of an Executive from the PP and Vox will cease to be valid in order to have their support, up to now it has valid and because Sánchez has been generous.

Esquerra, who was the only one of the usual allies who had not yet ratified his support at the beginning of the day, did not go out of the script. Its spokesman, Gabriel Rufián, had already advanced that the ‘yes’ was “practically done” after having reached an agreement that includes the transfer of 900 million euros to the Generalitat for pending infrastructures and, no less a matter, having achieved, in a parallel negotiation and after months of tug of war, that the socialists agree to their demand to remove the crime of sedition from the Penal Code to create a new type of public disorder. It remains to be seen what remains of his intention to also lower the penalties for embezzlement, the other crime that affects his charges involved in the ‘procés’, a step that has met with the reluctance of a part of the PSOE and others parliamentary allies.

electoral platform



In any case, both the Republicans and Bildu -whose achievements include the transfer to Navarre of traffic powers (which will no longer be carried out by the Civil Guard), the financing of 300,000 euros for the excavations by Irulegi or the conversion of the Fort of San Cristóbal “in place of memory” – they strove to put all the emphasis on the social impact of the measures wrested from the Executive. In the case of the Basque separatists, the prolongation of the limit to the rise in rents and the improvement of the lowest pensions.

It is nothing new because for some time now, without renouncing the objective of independence at all, both forces have been trying to play in Congress a role similar to the one that CiU played for years from Catalonia and the PNV, still today, from the Basque Country : that of guarantors of governability and, at the same time, ‘achievers’ of advantages for the citizens of their territories. But also because, months after the municipal and regional elections, any debate has become a kind of electoral platform.

The plenary session that today gave the green light to the Budgets demonstrated, in fact, more clearly than ever that from now on everything will be focused on facing the new political cycle. And more than in the defense that each group made of their contributions, it was perceived in the heated atmosphere and in how one and the other used the words that the Vox deputy Carla Toscano had spoken against the Minister of Equality -whom called it a “liberator of pedophiles” and accused of having as its only merit “having studied Pablo Iglesias in depth” -, in the heat of the reduction of sentences for known sexual offenders after the entry into force of the Organic Law of Comprehensive Guarantee of the Sexual Freedom, known as the law of ‘only yes is yes’.

1. Vice President Yolanda Díaz talks with the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, in the chamber. 2. Vox deputy Víctor Manuel Sánchez del Real, during his intervention in the debate. 3. Iñigo Errejón, spokesman for Más País, awaits his turn to speak. / AGENCIES

The matter truffled the budget debate and slipped into practically all the speeches to further unite the investiture bloc, embolden Vox and show the discomfort of a PP, which Podemos, ERC, Bildu and even the PSOE put in the same bag than the extreme right, despite the criticism of its representatives to the attitude of the party of Santiago Abascal. The popular spokesperson for the Economy, Elvira Rodríguez, not in vain began her intervention with a message to the right and left. Before the former, who came to boast of her “moral superiority”, she demanded respect and education (“because education is not warmth but strength”, she said) and before the latter she demanded coherence. “You – warned the spokesman for the purple, Pablo Echenique – can not give lessons on anything because they do not treat all women the same.”

Echenique, who had spoken shortly before, used Toscano’s words, already condemned by the bulk of the parliamentary groups to shoot in all directions, including his government partners, whom he took advantage of to reproach them for not going out last week defense of Montero when the first revisions of sentences that, in application of the aforementioned law, mitigated previous sentences began to be known. Podemos and parties like ERC and Bildu then spoke of a “hunt” orchestrated by all the powers of the State against them. The Socialists, on the other hand, rejected the accusations of machismo against the judiciary and recognized that it would be necessary to study possible cracks with unwanted effects in the norm.