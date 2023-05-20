Attendees at a Vox act in the Madrid municipality of Chinchón last Thursday. Mateo Lanzuela (Europa Press)

1,936 seems like a cabalistic figure for Vox. He was in the chorus of the musical theme that caused the controversy at his party last October (Let’s go back to 36) and it is the number of candidacies that he has presented to the municipal elections of 28M: 1,936. Until today.

The ultra party has been forced to withdraw its list from the Town Hall of the Castilian-La Mancha town of Pozuelo de Calatrava (Ciudad Real, 3,629 inhabitants) after its candidate for mayor, José Antonio Cáceres, assured through his personal account of Twitter that is not affiliated with Vox and is contrary to its ideology. “Now you go and vote for me!!” I am clear that I am not going to vote ”, he added. The former candidate added in another tweet that He was looking forward to election day to vote for his friend Julián Triguero, PP candidate: “I’m going to do it bare-chested!”

The provincial president of Vox in Ciudad Real, Luis Blázquez, has assured that he does not know the “hidden reasons” that have led his candidate to make these statements, for which he has been asked to resign. “We do not know the reasons, they are contradictory behaviors and the party has registered the complete withdrawal of that candidacy. Nothing more to add ”, he pointed out, reports Europa Press.

In the background of this grotesque situation is Vox’s interest in presenting the largest number of candidacies in all of Spain, to collect part of the votes it received in the 2019 general elections, but lost in the municipal elections of the same year. If then it appeared in 752 town halls, now it has done so in 1,936, 260% more. In the Community of Madrid, for example, it is the only training that is presented in the 179 municipalities. This has been achieved, however, at the cost of filling their lists with flood candidates, some with criminal records, such as the candidate for mayor of the Albacete town of Villamalea, convicted of gender violence, a member of the list for the City Council of Albacete, accused of fraud.

Cáceres himself, who declares himself a liberal and a sympathizer of Ciudadanos, alluded to this situation in another tweet in which, after stressing that “this is how Vox has tripled the lists in the province of Ciudad Real”, he explained that he was the only resident in Pozuelo de Calatrava of all the candidates on the Vox list and that the others were neither residents of the town nor did he know them at all. I am not affiliated [a Vox] I am not a supporter, I do not know anyone from the provincial management, there has been no presentation of the candidacy, there is no proposal program, I have not filled out the loyalty form sent by the national management “finished off.

