The Vox parliamentary group in the Madrid Assembly will have one more deputy (goes from 10 to 11) by removing one from the PP after the recount of the votes of permanent residents abroad, according to sources from both parties have transferred to Europa Press. The popular bench, which will support the Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, goes from 71 to 70 parliamentarians, but its absolute majority is not conditioned, which stands at 68 seats.

Last Sunday, after the provisional electoral count, Vox had fallen 656 votes away from the ‘popular’ deputy. In this way, the formation of Rocío Monasterio will be represented in the regional Parliament by the spokesperson herself and the deputies José Luis Ruiz Bartolomé, Ana María Cuartero, Íñigo Henríquez de Luna, Jorge Arturo Cutillas, Ana María Velasco Vidal-Abarca, Isabel Pérez, José Antonio Fuster, José Ignacio Arias, María Belén González Moreno and, with the addition of the eleventh parliamentarian, Mariano Calabuig. With respect to the past elections of 2021, Vox would lose two seats – it obtained 13 -. On the part of the PP, Ana María Gómez, would be left off the list.

Just 24 hours before the absolute majority of Ayuso was known, the president slammed the possibility that the PP and Vox formed a coalition government in the region after 28-M. “It would be disastrous,” said the conservative leader. After seeing how this weekend Santiago Abascal, national leader of Vox, claimed the government of Castilla y León, formed by the two parties, as “an example”, the baroness decided to cut off the possibility of replicating that structure in Madrid and he deepened the break with his only possible partner, from whom he already separated last week (“From today, each one follows his path”).

After going through the polls, everything has changed: the PP has an absolute majority in the capital, recovers Alcobendas, and can conquer, with Vox, Móstoles, Alcalá de Henares, Arganda del Rey or San Sebastián de los Reyes. A triumph that leaves the left on the couch again, looking for answers to explain the fiasco; We can already Citizens totally knocked out, without representation in the Assembly and in the City Council.

subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.