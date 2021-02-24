However, only one of its regional deputies obeys the party’s slogans, since the other three were expelled José Ángel Antelo, in a file photograph. / Vicente Vicéns / agm

The regional president of Vox, José Angel Antelo, announced this Wednesday that his party will vote against the bill presented by Ciudadanos to modify the limitation of terms and allow López Miras to be re-elected in 2023. However, only one Vox deputy obeys the party’s slogans, since the other three were expelled although they continue under the initials of Abascal’s formation in the Assembly because the Regulation protects them.

Antelo assured through Twitter that “the orange weathervane”, as he calls Ciudadanos, “the only thing that interests him is the armchairs while Murcians are sick, in ruins and companies close ». He understands that with this reform “they tie the PP short so as not to disappear”, by putting the modification into effect on January 1, 2023 in order to avoid an electoral advance.

Vox thus joins PSOE and Podemos, which already announced on Tuesday that they would vote no when the initiative is debated in the Assembly. PP and Cs only have the option of the three deputies expelled from Vox: Juan José Liarte, Francisco Carrera and Mabel Campuzano. An absolute majority is necessary to approve the bill.