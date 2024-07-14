Extraordinary meeting of the National Executive Committee of Vox, held last Thursday in Madrid. VOX (VOX)

Last Friday, after consummating the break with the PP in five autonomous governments —Castilla y León, Extremadura, Comunidad Valenciana, Aragón and Murcia—, the leadership of Vox sent an argument to its public officials for when journalists ask them about it.[Alberto Núñez] Feijóo has forced his regional barons to break the agreements with Vox by agreeing with Pedro Sánchez the arrival in the autonomous communities of ores [acrónimo de menores extranjeros no acompañados]with the disastrous consequences that this will have,” the text states. “Everyone knows that immigration and the security of Spaniards are issues that Vox takes very seriously and the PP knew that this was a reason for a breakup,” it adds, shifting the responsibility for a divorce that has baffled many Vox voters and members to its now ex-partner.

In two of the six regional government agreements signed by the PP and Vox – the sixth is the Balearic Islands, where they did not govern in coalition, but signed a pact to ensure the stability of the PP’s solo Executive – not a word is said about immigration (Extremadura and Aragon). In the others, they are committed to “the coordination of local police and the State Security Forces and Corps to [..] “fight against illegal immigration mafias” (Murcia); collaborate in the “identification of illegal immigrants” (Balearic Islands); or “eliminate subsidies” to NGOs that care for migrants (Valencian Community). Nothing about the reception of foreign children and adolescents, which overwhelm the facilities in the Canary Islands.

The current vice president of Castile-León, Juan García-Gallardo (Vox), accused President Alfonso Fernández Mañueco (PP) on Friday of failing to comply with point 32 of their government agreement, in which both parties committed to promoting “orderly immigration” […] and against illegal mafias.” When asked why he did not consider last year that the reception of immigrant minors in his region violated this pact, García-Gallardo alleged that Vox then made an “exercise of flexibility,” but added: “This is as far as we go.”

Santiago Abascal does not accuse the PP of breaking these agreements. If they had, they should have asked for the joint committees to meet in case of disagreement. He accuses them of having deceived them. According to his version, the regional presidents promised to oppose the distribution of minors at the Sectoral Conference on Children and Adolescents, held on Wednesday in Tenerife, but Feijóo called them one by one and urged them to vote in favour, which they did.

That alleged interference by Feijóo – which the PP denies – was the straw that broke the camel’s back, according to Vox sources. Abascal reproaches him for not having taken into account how sensitive this issue was for him. The two have not spoken to each other for months. After the clashes with his predecessor Pablo Casado, Abascal sought to forge an alliance with the new leader of the PP, but he shunned it for fear of its electoral effect, despite having blessed the pacts in autonomous regions and town councils. In the list of grievances, Abascal includes Feijóo’s failure to reply to his letter of May 6, in which he invited him to collaborate and complained about the “few occasions” on which they had met.

With communication with Feijóo broken, Abascal has used the media to send messages to the PP. On June 28, he warned that if the regional governments did not do everything in their power “to combat illegal immigration,” he would fulfill his “commitment to the voters.” No express mention of a breakup. He did so ten days later when, raising the tone, he specified: “The regional governments that do not use all the means at their disposal to prevent the distribution” of migrant minors will be considered broken.

On Thursday morning, upon his arrival at Congress, the threat became reality and Abascal declared the regional pacts with the PP to be broken, although the formal decision was adopted in the afternoon at the National Executive Committee (CEN) of his party. It was upon hearing Abascal’s tone in the morning that the regional officials of Vox understood that it was not a bluff. The only Vox councillor in Extremadura, Ignacio Higuero, who remains in the Junta Government after returning his party card, has complained of a lack of communication.

After making the split official, Abascal announced that the four regional vice-presidents of Vox would resign, but he avoided mentioning his eight councillors. It was not an oversight. No one in Vox had consulted them, according to the party’s admission. Although the members of the CEN have been co-opted by the leader, the meeting lasted longer than expected and the agreement was not adopted unanimously, but by majority.

Vicente Barrera, the former vice president of Valencia, did not hide his discomfort and made a move to avoid Abascal’s hand when he went to greet him. Barrera is the only one of the former vice presidents who has not publicly supported the decision and also the only one who will not become Vox’s spokesperson in the regional assembly, since he is not a deputy.

For his part, García-Gallardo has been one of those who encouraged the break-up, despite representing a community with problems of depopulation, which has half as many foreigners as Spain as a whole (6.15%) and a crime rate below the average (36.5 per 1,000 inhabitants). “It is not a quantitative issue but a qualitative one, we must nip the pull effect in the bud,” he argues, in response to the question of whether it makes sense to break up a government due to the arrival of 21 immigrants, who are the number that Castile and Leon should take in.

Abascal believes, according to those around him, that this distribution will be followed by others and that the proliferation of centres for foreign minors will generate an explosive situation in many neighbourhoods and towns. The leader of Vox links immigrants with crime and fuels this relationship with the news in his own newspaper, The Iberosphere Gazettethe website of the Vox foundation, which a year ago spread the hoax that a North African had murdered a woman in the center of Madrid.

“Immigration will bring what we are already seeing in the suburbs of Paris or Brussels: insecurity, saturation of public services, imposition of sharia. Then we will raise our finger and point the finger at the PP,” they say in Vox. “We will not be complicit in rapes, robberies and machete attacks,” proclaims Abascal.

After breaking ties with the PP, Vox feels it has free rein to blame it for all the evils, real or supposed, that it associates with immigration. And it believes that accusing Feijóo’s party of being “complicit” in this problem will cause a strong electoral erosion and will end up taking its toll on the Popular Party. “It is only a matter of time,” they say in the far-right party. In an interview in The confidentialOn Saturday, Abascal added a new condition to support Feijóo: that he present “a deportation plan” for illegal immigrants.

This speech could also serve to neutralise his new rival, Se Acabó la Fiesta, the anti-system list of the agitator Alvise Perez, which obtained 800,000 votes in the European elections with proposals such as “the mass deportation of immigrants” or the construction of a mega-prison for 40,000 prisoners. Although Abascal avoids mentioning it and acts as if it did not exist, that does not mean that he is not concerned, say those who know him. According to the CIS, almost 50% of Alvise’s voters were from Vox and the same percentage are under 34 years old; that is, the segment of the electorate where the future is at stake.

Just six days before breaking with the PP, Abascal made a no less surprising decision: he left the ECR (European Reformists and Conservatives), the group in the European Parliament where Vox found a place in the previous legislature, to join Patriots for Europe, the new far-right platform promoted by the Hungarian Viktor Orbán. He dumped the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, ultra-conservative but Atlanticist, to go with the French Marine Le Pen, the Italian Matteo Salvini or the Dutch Geert Wilders. Putin’s best friends in the EU, but also the most xenophobic and Europhobic, partners that Vox had not wanted to join in 2019. Two strategic decisions – the break with the PP and the change in the EU – that, according to the interpretation of a former leader of the party, are closely related to each other.