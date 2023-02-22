Green light to Vox’s motion of no confidence, who officially confirmed this Wednesday – almost three months after announcing his intentions – the final agreement with Ramón Tamemes so that the renowned economist is the one who questions Pedro Sánchez as an alternative candidate for the presidency of the Government in the parliamentary meeting in the lower house. The far-right formation, which issued a statement after the meeting between Tamames himself and Abascal at the Vox headquarters, will register the parliamentary initiative next Monday, February 27.

It is not guaranteed, as the agenda of the Congress Table closes on Fridays, that there will be time for it to qualify the document at its meeting on Tuesday – this is what happened to the PSOE with its reform of the ‘only yes’ law es sí’, formalized on a Monday and without time, therefore, for it to be qualified the following day.

But since the motion has priority in the processing over the rest of the initiatives, the Board could agree to give its approval the same Tuesday. Otherwise, it would be on March 7 when Vox’s motion received the go-ahead, something that would extend the deadlines for a possible debate until the 21st of that same month.

A date that would entail carrying out the debate against the socialist leader at the gates of the start of the electoral campaign for the elections on May 28 -which begins on the 14th-. It would be the scenario that would contravene the one intended by those of Abascal on December 9, when they made public their decision to carry out this offensive against Sánchez -the second time this legislature-.

But the final decision on when Congress will hold said initiative rests with the president of the lower house, Meritxell Batet, who could also call an extraordinary plenary session – in December one was already called to debate and vote on the amendments to the entirety against the reform of the crime of sedition – in order to clear the parliamentary calendar.

After the presentation of the document that those of Abascal plan to make official this Monday, a period of two days will be opened to give the opportunity to present motions with alternative candidates, for which the same requirements are required and which, where appropriate, will be discussed jointly. .