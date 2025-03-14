Vox will open a file to the acting mayor in a town in Zamora for supporting the elimination of Francoist streets

VOX will open a file to the mayor of Reds de Roales del Pan (Zamora), José Ángel Gallego, for voting in favor of eliminating the name of Franco’s streets.

This has been confirmed by the party through a note sent to the media in which he has shown his disagreement with the decision of the councilor that replaces David García Montes in office, provisionally, since September. The “headline” councilor is on a serious motorcycle accident that suffered six months ago.

The training recalled that everything has been triggered after a motion presented by the socialist group in the Plenary of the municipality, of just over a thousand neighbors. In that proposal, the PSOE raised the relevance of eliminating the streets dedicated to General Franco, José Antonio Primo de Rivera and Ramiro Ledesma, in order to comply with the Democratic Memory Law.

The Vox councilor voted in favor in a decision that, for the party, goes against his “fundamental principles” and that, in addition, “was carried out without consulting with the title mayor, David García Montes.”

Given this circumstance, the National Directorate of Vox has expressed its “absolute rejection” to the application of this law and has decided to take measures against its representative in Roales del Pan. However, it has clarified that it maintains confidence in “the headline”, David García Montes.

The Lower councilor himself has issued a statement through the Facebook profile of the City Council, in which he regrets that the published information about the change in the street alludes directly to his person: “I would love to be in the plenary session, but my health prevents me, I cannot approve anything because I am on a medical leave,” said García Montes.

The public representative, who is also a provincial deputy, explained that the change of the street was agreed within the City Council “before the threat by the Historical Memory Commission of the Congress to block subsidies for the people”, and has expressed its solidarity with the neighbors whose street will have to modify the nomenclature.