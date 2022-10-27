Vox warned the regional president, Fernando López Miras, that “nobody is going to govern” with their votes “if the Mar Menor law is not repealed.” José Ángel Antelo, provincial president, launched this message in the face of the next regional elections, since, according to all the polls, the PP would need Vox to maintain the Executive.

The leader of the formation in the Region showed this Thursday morning his “full support for farmers, especially those from Campo de Cartagena, who are being criminalized and persecuted by the damned Mar Menor law that is useless to take care of it, it only serves to persecute them and end their way of life.” Marcos Ortuño responded to the president of Vox in the Region, José Ángel Antelo. “The protection of the Mar Menor is not negotiable,” settled the Minister of the Presidency.

During his statements, Antelo assured that his party “is preparing a law to take care of the Mar Menor and make it compatible with its economy.” «The current one», as he insisted, »does not work and unfortunately the facts have proven us right: it only serves to end the Campo de Cartagena and harass the people who have fed us in the worst moments of the pandemic, our farmers and ranchers.

In addition, Vox reported that studying the preparation of an appeal of unconstitutionality against the ILP del Mar Menor. “This is a communist law that ends private property in that environment, with special hostility to our field,” the party said.